BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence man who was wanted in connection to an alleged rape near the Boston University medical school was taken into custody Wednesday.

Authorities asked the public for their help locating 33-year-old Edwin Fantauzzi who is believed to be the suspect in a rape reported early Saturday morning on Harrison Avenue.

Police are investigating a possible connection between Fantauzzi and a string of other alarming incidents that have been occurring on campus.

Fantauzzi has been charged with rape, assault, and battery and is due to face a judge.

He was arrested in New Jersey in 2018, where he went by the name Roberto Santiago. He allegedly attacked a child in Roxbury and was charged with intent to rape a child.

So far, no further details were released.

