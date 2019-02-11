Police nab man wanted in 19 break-ins across 5 Mass. communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man suspected in 19 break-ins across five Massachusetts communities is facing a slew of criminal charges following a monthslong investigation that led to his arrest, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

Jargle Soto-Suazo, 33, of Boston, is believed to be responsible for the uptick in housebreaks since September in the communities of Medford, Brookline, Quincy, Watertown, and Arlington, according to Ryan’s office.

Soto-Suazo was taken into custody on Feb. 7 by police responding to an alleged break-in that occurred in Brookline. He was said to be found “displaying suspicious behavior” in the area of Colbourne Street near the scene of the alleged crime.

A search warrant was later executed on Soto-Suazo’s Boston home and vehicle, resulting in the discovery of several watches, small jewelry items, a firearm, and an iPad. All of the items were reportedly stolen from residences in the communities.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Soto-Suazo used a pry bar to enter the residences through second story windows between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. In several instances, officials said residents of the homes were present during the break-ins.

Soto-Suazo is charged with 19 burglaries, including four in Medford, six in Brookline, seven in Quincy, one in Watertown and one in Arlington. Charges include multiple counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, attempted breaking and entering, possession of burglarious tools and receiving stolen property.

He is expected to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

