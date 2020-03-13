Police nab man who allegedly exposed himself to 2 girls at Cambridge mall

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say exposed himself to two young girls at the CambridgeSide Mall earlier this week.

Wayne MacDonald, 61, of Boston, is facing charges including two counts of annoying and accosting a person in connection with an incident that was captured by a surveillance camera inside a clothing store at the mall on Tuesday night, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Cambridge police say they were able to track down MacDonald on Thursday with the assistance of the Boston Police Department.

MacDonald is slated to be arraigned Friday in Cambridge District Court.

