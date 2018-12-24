Police nab man who robbed Hatfield bank

Massachusetts State Police captured a man they say robbed a Hatfield bank Monday.

Police were notified of an armed bank robbery about 9:30 a.m. at the People’s United Bank on West Street in Hatfield, state police say.

The suspect fled the bank with an amount of currency in a vehicle, and shortly after police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a red Jeep Liberty, on Route 91 southbound in Northampton.

Police say they tried to stop the Jeep, but the suspect refused to pull over.

He then bailed out of the Jeep on Route 91 in Holyoke, ran across the highway, and into the woods on the northbound side of the highway, according to police.

About 1:53 p.m., after intensive search efforts, police located the suspect behind the Holyoke Canoe Club on the edge of the Connecticut River with a backpack containing the stolen currency nearby, police say.

The suspect, Michael Taylor, 30, has an address in Mattapan but is believed to be living in Springfield, according to police.

He was charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest, and failure to stop for police.

An investigation is ongoing.