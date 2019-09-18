Police nab NH man accused of taking pictures of women in bathrooms

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old New Hampshire man accused of taking pictures of women in bathrooms and changing rooms was taken into custody in Hollis Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of suspicious activity on Route 111 in Hollis found Travis Demers’s car parked in The Hatch parking lot, according to a release issued by the department.

Demers, of Manchester, is accused of taking pictures of women changing in a Savers changing room and using a women’s bathroom at the Mall of New Hampshire, according to police.

He is facing three counts of violation of privacy along with charges for driving on a suspended license and registration.

He has been released into the custody of the Manchester Police Department.

