Police nab robbery suspect, getaway driver after hotel clerk held up at knifepoint

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton couple is facing serious charges after authorities say a man robbed a Raynham hotel clerk at knifepoint early Sunday morning before fleeing in an awaiting getaway car.

Officers responding to the Courtyard Marriott hotel on Paramount Drive for a report of a clerk that had been robbed around 2 a.m. learned a man entered the hotel lobby, went into a back room where a woman was working, brandished a knife and demanded money from her, according to the Raynham Police Department.

The uninjured clerk told officers that the man, later identified as 36-year-old Joseph Pierce, fled from the hotel with an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a car driven by 30-year-old Julia Pucciarelli.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers were able to track the pair to a home on Lookoff Street in Brockton, where they were arrested without incident Sunday night.

Pierce and Pucciarelli were slated to be arraigned Monday on armed robbery, armed assault to rob, vandalizing property and witness Intimidation charges.

