Police nab Rochester, NH armed robbery suspect

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing another man at knifepoint Thursday in Rochester, New Hampshire was tracked down by police following a pursuit, officials say.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery involving a victim at the Cumberland Farms on Knight Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed that the robbery actually occurred in the wooded area adjacent to Spruce Street and that Paul Brooks, 30, had allegedly brandished a knife and robbed the victim of personal items.

Police say the victim was able to get away from Brooks and ran to the Cumberland Farms, where he called the police.

Later in the day Thursday, police received information that Brooks was behind Wyandotte Falls, and officers went to that area and spotted him by the Cocheco River with a knife in his hand.

When officers asked Brooks to drop the weapon, he fled the scene.

He was later located hiding in the woods near the river and was taken into custody without further incident.

Brooks, in addition to a probation violation warrant, was charged with armed robbery, being a felon in possession of deadly weapon, possession of a controlled drug (heroin), possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine), and resisting arrest.

