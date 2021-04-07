Police nab Shrewsbury bank robbery suspect

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he robbed a TD Bank in Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery at the 200 Boston Turnpike business learned that a suspect had just passed a teller a note demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department.

About 15 minutes later, Worcester police located Stephen Waterman, 53, of Troy, New Hampshire, and arrested him on a charge of unarmed robbery.

