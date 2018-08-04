Police nab South Boston break-in suspect, searching for second

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested one break-in suspect and are searching for another after they say two men used a brick to smash the front door of a business in South Boston to steal lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Officers responding to a commercial alarm on Boston Street about 4:29 a.m. spoke with a witness who said they activated the store’s panic alarm after hearing glass breaking and saw one suspect flee on a bicycle and another leave the scene on foot toward Mount Vernon Street, according to a post on the department’s website.

Paramedics later located and detained one of the suspects, Thien Nguyen, 39, of Boston, at the intersection of Boston and Mount Vernon streets, police said.

After Nguyen was placed under arrest, police found a black Giant Alight bicycle and a black plastic trash bag filled with lottery tickets and cigarette packs on the sidewalk nearby.

The second suspect is being described as a thin male with a light complexion, who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a mask.

Nguyen is expected to be arraigned Monday in South Boston District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime and larceny.

