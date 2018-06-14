Police nab South End break-in suspect after crime caught on video

BOSTON (WHDH) - A break-in suspect was arrested in the South End early Thursday morning after his crime was caught on camera, Boston police said.

Michael McCole, 54, of Boston, was arrested about 12:40 a.m. by officers responding to a reported breaking and entering in progress in the area of 48 East Springfield St., according to Boston police. Officers said they saw him emerge from a gated, fenced in patio area.

A search of the area revealed a tan tool container that was open and had a forced open padlock.

Nearby surveillance video showed the suspect entering the rear patio area, where he could be seen breaking into the tool storage container, police said.

McCole is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime.

