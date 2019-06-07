Police nab suspect accused in string of armed robberies, shooting Attleboro gas station clerk

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old Boston woman accused of a series of armed robberies in Mansfield, Attleboro, and Providence, Rhode Island was taken into police custody Friday. She is also accused of shooting a gas station attendant all while wearing a variety of animal masks.

Mansfield police released a statement connecting Ashley Weaver, who was arrested in Providence Thursday, to an armed robbery at the Chauncy Street Cumberland Farms on May 24.

Weaver is also facing charges in connection to an armed robbery in Providence and one in South Attleboro on May 20 that resulted in the shooting of a Mobil Gas station attendant.

Police say a coordinated strike involving several agencies led to Weaver’s arrest.

She was taken into custody while leaving her Rhode Island home on Comstock Avenue after a “violent struggle,” police say.

The suspect will now face additional charges of armed assault with intent to rob, illegal possession of a firearm, and assault and battery with a firearm.

She was transported to the Rhode Island State Police’s Lincoln Barracks to be booked as a fugitive.

It’s unclear when she will be returned to the Bay State.

