SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A somerset man was arrested Monday after police say he attacked a convenience store clerk in Somerset and took off with scratch lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Jose Adorno Jr. was ordered to be held without bail in Fall River District Court on unarmed robbery, assault and battery and larceny over $1,200 charges, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery in progress at the Country Farms convenience store on County Street Thursday night spoke with the clerk who said the suspect followed him into a private back room and threatened to kill him before pushing him to the ground.

He then grabbed the lottery tickets and cigarettes before taking off on foot.

The clerk was able to get to a nearby business for help and was not seriously hurt.

Adorno was arrested at his home on Monday after investigators found evidence in the house linking him to the Dec. 9 robbery, according to police.

