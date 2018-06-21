Police nab suspect accused of robbing Boston coffee shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he used a brick to smash his way into a downtown coffee shop and steal two tip jars, police said.

Thomas May, 45, was arrested by officers responding to a 2:18 a.m. report of broken glass at the Peet’s Coffee Shop on Charles Street.

After the officers noticed a brick on the floor of the shop near the front door, they reviewed the business’ surveillance cameras and watched as a suspect smashed the door, grabbed two tip jars, and ran back out, police said. May, who fit the suspect description, was caught nearby.

May is facing a charge of breaking and entering a building during the nighttime. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

