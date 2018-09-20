Police nab suspect accused of robbing same Arlington bank twice

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica man accused of robbing the same Arlington bank twice was arrested Wednesday and is expected to face criminal charges on Thursday.

William R. Baro II, 43, is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on two counts of unarmed robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime in connection with robberies at Winchester Savings Bank on Medford Street on Aug. 14 and Sept. 11, Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan said.

An anonymous tip led detectives to Baro, who was arrested at his home in Billerica without incident Wednesday.

“This case is an excellent example of detectives building a case using the evidence obtained and following up on promising leads until there is a result,” Ryan said in a statement. “I am very pleased that these two brazen daytime robberies have been solved, and a dangerous felon has been apprehended.”

