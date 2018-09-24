Police nab suspect in non-fatal Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Boston Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 724 Shawmut Ave. about 6:24 a.m. found a man in his mid-50s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, the suspect, Ismail Abdurrashid-McCullum, 50, was arrested in the area of 171 Townsend St. on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

