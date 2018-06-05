Police nab suspect in Southie construction site burglary

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Haverhill man is facing breaking and entering charges after police say he tried to steal power tools from a South Boston construction site.

Andrew Sullivan, 30, was arrested about 7:51 p.m. Monday by officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering in progress on Dorchester Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived, they spotted Sullivan standing next to a construction site with several power tools slung over his shoulder.

He was also seen prying open a section of the fence where he managed to squeeze through onto Dorchester Avenue.

Sullivan is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in South Boston District Court on charges of breaking and entering, attempted larceny and trespassing.

