Police nab suspects in connection with robbery near MIT campus

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police took three people into custody in connection with an assault and robbery near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus Saturday night.

Officers responding to the intersection of Sidney and Pacific Streets around 6:45 p.m. for a reported unarmed robbery found a New Hampshire man injured.

The man, whose name was not released, told police he was meeting up with a female friend to smoke marijuana when he was attacked by three people.

He was allegedly punched in the face and kicked several times before his cellphone was stolen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers stopped three suspects a short time later but have been unable to verify their identity as the victim remains in the hospital.

