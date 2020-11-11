Police nab thieves who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Millbury nabbed three New York women who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of designer shoes and handbags from TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, officials said.

The women, whose names have not been released, are facing charges including receiving stolen property over $1,200, possession of a theft detection removal device, organized retail crime, conspiracy, and larceny over $1,200, according to the Millbury Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of three women who had stolen Tory Burch handbags from a TJ Maxx in Framingham and “expensive merchandise” from the Nordstrom Rack at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley learned the suspects had fled in a Honda Accord with New York plates, police said.

Moments later, two officers who were working a detail near the mall entrance reportedly spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled it over.

A search of their vehicle allegedly yielded $2,000 worth of handbags from TJ Maxx, $3,700 worth of shoes and handbags from Nordstrom Rack, and two theft detection removal devices.

It’s not clear when the women will be called to court.

