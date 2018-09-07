Police nab Worcester armed robbery suspect

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a bakery at gunpoint on Thursday in Worcester was tracked down by police following a pursuit.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at Broadway Bakery on Water Street around 7:45 p.m., according to a release issued by Worcester police.

Witnesses said that a man entered the bakery, brandished a gun and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

Shortly after, officers patrolling the area noticed a man walking “awkwardly as if he had something heavy in his waistband” matching the witnesses’ descriptions.

When police tried to approach the man he took off on foot leading them on a chase from Madison to Gold Street.

The man initially refused arrest but was eventually taken into custody at gunpoint.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Harnoise of Barre.

Harnoise is set to be arraigned at Worcester District Court on several charges including, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery while masked and resisting arrest.

