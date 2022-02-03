OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man opened fire on a Greyhound bus, killing a 43-year-old woman and wounding four others before he was arrested, naked, inside a Walmart after getting into a fight.

The bus, which was headed for Los Angeles, stopped at a convenience store. Asaahdi Coleman started shooting randomly as people exited the bus, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Thursday.

He showed “what could best be described as paranoid behavior,” Honea said.

Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which had a bullet hole through the windshield.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California killed one person and injured several others before the attacker was arrested inside a nearby Walmart, police said Wednesday night.

Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus outside a convenience store in the small city of Oroville, north of Sacramento, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Oroville police officers found several people with gunshot wounds and one died at the scene despite lifesaving measures, the sheriff’s office said.

The attacker had run off before officers arrived but acting on 911 calls, they located the suspect inside a Walmart and took him into custody, authorities said.

The number of people shot and their conditions weren’t immediately made public, although Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said earlier on Facebook that said five people had been shot at the convenience store site.

Other details of the shooting, including a motive, weren’t immediately released.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)