Police: Naked man breaks into Newburyport home, attacks man with hammer

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A naked Amesbury man broke into a home in Newburyport early Friday morning and attacked a man with a hammer while he was in bed, police say.

Police arrested Robert Girard, 26 of Amesbury, on charges including attempted murder.

According to officials, Girard left Anna Jacques Hospital after removing IVs and a GPS monitoring bracelet.

The victim was asleep in his bed with his partner at a home on Rawson Avenue, not far from the hospital, when Girard allegedly broke into the home and attacked him with a hammer.

Police say they later arrested Girard, who was still at least partially undressed, on Lois Street.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was treated at Anna Jacques Hospital and released.

Girard was eventually charged with assault and battery, attempted burglary, and attempted murder. He is being held pending an arraignment scheduled for Friday.

