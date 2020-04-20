Police: Naked man jumped on hood of car, assaulted woman before streaking through Beverly neighborhood

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A naked man jumped on the hood of a woman’s car and assaulted her before running through a neighborhood in Beverly in an attempt to evade police on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a firearm in the area of Washington and Lovett streets around 11:30 a.m. spoke with a witness who drew his gun on a naked man who had allegedly attacked a woman who was driving in the area, according to the Beverly Police Department.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, later “took off at a sprinter’s pace” and flung himself into the windshield of a police cruiser, police said.

Officers tased the suspect, took him into custody, and transported him to Beverly Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police say the suspect will face “numerous” charges after he is discharged.

No additional information was immediately available.

