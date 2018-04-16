Police: Naked man on drugs arrested after hostile encounter on Mass. Ave.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A black Harvard student who police said was naked and high on hallucinogenics was arrested Friday night on Massachusetts Avenue after a hostile encounter with responding officers, officials said.

The arrest was caught on video, prompting an investigation.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Waterhouse for a report of a disturbance from a woman who stated a man had thrown his clothes in her face. About six other calls were received for a man who was reportedly completely naked.

Police said officers found the man, later identified as 21-year-old Selorm Ohene, standing on a traffic island in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue. Ohene’s friend reportedly told officers that he had taken “narcotics, which could have a hallucinogenic effect.”

Ohene allegedly resisted arrest and threatened officers, walking at them with clenched fists.

“Officers made the tactical decision to grab his legs and bring him to the ground, however, the male resisted arrest once on the ground. Three officers from the Cambridge Police and another officer from the Transit Police were required to gain compliance from the male and place him in handcuffs to avoid further injury,” officials said.

Statement from Mayor McGovern regarding the unfortunate incident this past Friday night involving a Harvard student and the #CambMA Police: pic.twitter.com/Oqjy9lJyG3 — Mayor Marc McGovern (@Cambridge_Mayor) April 15, 2018

The encounter was caught on video. In a statement, Cambridge Mayor Marc McGovern called the video “disturbing.” It shows a police officer punch the student several times while he was pinned to the ground.

“Cambridge affirms that Black Lives Matter, but it must be true in practice as well,” said McGovern.

Ohene was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. While in an ambulance, police said he spit a mixture of blood and saliva at an EMT. Ohene faces charges of disorderly conduct and assault.

Officials said an internal review will be conducted because the use of force was required to gain compliance from Ohene.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)