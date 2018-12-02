Police: Naked man shot with stun gun after attacking cops in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack, New Hampshire man accused of attacking police officers while completely naked Friday night was arrested after being subdued with a taser, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at the Residences at D.W. Highway around 10:20 p.m. found 52-year-old Richard Chase knocking on his neighbor’s door while completely naked, according to Merrimack police.

When the officers tried to intervene, they say he became aggressive and tried to punch them, prompting them to use a taser to subdue him before taking him into custody.

Chase, who was out on parole on a previous weapons charge, was arrested on charges including resisting arrest, indecent exposure, and assault and was placed on a 72-hour hold at the Valley Street Jail.

He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 13.

