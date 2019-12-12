Police: Naked man tased, arrested after repeatedly stabbing 70-year-old woman in Mashpee condo

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A naked man was tased and arrested after authorities say he repeatedly stabbed a 70-year-old woman inside a condo in Mashpee during a violent rampage early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the Sea Oaks Condominiums on Falmouth Road around 2:30 a.m. were confronted by a naked and combative man who immediately charged at them, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

After a brutal struggle, the 33-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to Falmouth Hospital for medical evaluation, police said.

The 70-year-old woman was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

A second victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Falmouth Hospital with a head injury following an apparent assault, according to the Mashpee Fire Department.

Matt Stevens, who lives nearby the crime scene, says he’s in shock following this violent episode.

“Crazy for this neighborhood. There’s a lot of elder people here, so it’s pretty unusual for that to happen here,” he said.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released.

Criminal charges are forthcoming, police said.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is assisting Mashpee police with an investigation.

#Mashpee police Chief Scott Carline providing an update on stabbing investigation. Says 35 y.o. suspect was naked, rushed at police when officers arrived. They used a taser to stop him. 70 y.o. woman flown to the hospital with stab wounds. Another 35 y.o. man has a head injury. pic.twitter.com/oVgx3eCVxO — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) December 12, 2019

