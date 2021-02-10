Police name Massachusetts man as person of interest in Yale student’s slaying

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police are looking for a 29-year-old Massachusetts man as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student last weekend in Connecticut, authorities said Wednesday.

The person sought for questioning in the case, Qinxuan Pan, should be considered armed and dangerous, New Haven police chief Otoniel Reyes said at a news conference. Pan’s last known address is in Malden, Massachusetts, and he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Kevin Jiang, 26, a student of Yale’s School of the Environment, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street on Saturday night. Police have said they are looking into whether he was killed in a road rage incident following a car crash.

Jiang, a Seattle native, had recently gotten engaged to be married. He earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials. In the Army, he was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer, according to Yale.

Pan, who is wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle, is a person of interest in Jiang’s slaying, Reyes said.

“He is not a suspect at this time,” Reyes said.

A public phone listing for Pan could not be found.

Pan was last seen at a hotel in North Haven, Connecticut, and is believed to be out of state, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)