Police: Nashua man carrying 2 large knives arrested for assault

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua man was arrested on Saturday afternoon for second degree assault and criminal threatening, police said.

Officers responding to a disturbance at a home just after 1 p.m. found the suspect, Paul Faggons, 28, outside of a home actively threatening a victim while carrying two large knives, according to police.

He surrendered to officers at the scene and was taken into custody.

Detectives determined that Faggons had threatened the same victim, who was known to him, with a knife, injured them during a physical altercation and damaged property inside the home, prior to officers arriving at the scene, according to police.

While in custody at the Nashua Police Department, the suspect suffered a minor injury after damaging an interior sprinkler head with a knife, police said.

He was held on preventative detention bail prior to his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Monday.

