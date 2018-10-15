Police: Nashua, NH woman stabbed man with steak knife

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman is facing a domestic violence charge in connection with an early morning stabbing in Nashua on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing about 9:58 p.m. spoke with a victim who said he had just been stabbed by an unknown male subject, according to Nashua police.

After an investigation, police arrested Alicia Millett, 41, after determining she had stabbed the man, who was known to her, with a steak knife.

Millett was released on personal recognizance and is due to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court South-Nashua on Oct. 25 on a charge of reckless conduct – domestic violence, a Class B felony.

