Police: National Grid worker who was shocked, fell in Norton is ‘joking and doing well’

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Norton police say the National Grid worker who was critically injured after being shocked and falling 35 feet on Tuesday is “joking and doing well.”

Emergency crews responding to West Hodges St. just after 10 a.m. found the 40-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man, who had sustained electrical burns, apparently fell 35 feet out of a bucket truck.

Police credited the quick efforts of Patrolman James Cameron, who rushed to perform CPR on the man, with saving his life.

In a post published to Facebook Wednesday, police say they’ve spoken to family members and coworkers of the injured man and they say he “is joking and doing well” as he recovers at Rhode Island Hospital.

In a statement, a spokesperson for National Grid confirmed the worker was performing line work prior to the fall.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been informed.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)