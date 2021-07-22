NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing charges after police say he threatened rival gang members with a gun in a video that was streamed on social media.

Tyrell Martin, 20, was arrested earlier this week after he revealed that he was at the Blue Meadows housing development, indicated that he was carrying a firearm, and challenged rival gang members to “pull up,” according to the New Bedford Police Department.

When detectives arrived at the housing development, police say Martin discarded a fanny pack he was wearing and fled on foot.

Martin was later taken into custody and found to be in possession of a loaded .9mm semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Martin is said to also have open court cases for unarmed robbery and trafficking cocaine.

