FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with an altercation involving a firearm at the Fairhaven Walmart Tuesday night, according to police.

Brandin Gonsalves, 22, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and assault with intent to kill. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in New Bedford District Court.

Officers responding to the Walmart at 42 Fairhaven Commons Way just after 11 p.m. found that one of the individuals involved in the altercation, later identified as Gonsalves, allegedly pulled out a firearm and struck another person with the weapon.

Police say the fight took place in the lobby of the store and officers located three unspend 9mm rounds of ammunition and a 9mm magazine loaded with additional rounds of ammunition.

Gonsalves did not posses a License to Carry in Massachusetts, according to police.

The victim who was allegedly struck was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Police have not confirmed that any rounds were fired.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

