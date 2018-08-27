DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man who illegally parked a car in Dartmouth early Monday morning tried concealing a firearm from a responding officer, police said.

An officer investigating the vehicle on Rogers Street around 3:50 a.m. found 21-year-old Brian Ortiz allegedly trying to hide a .45 caliber Colt semi-automatic pistol under his legs.

The officer learned that Ortiz did not have a valid license to carry in Massachusetts, according to police.

Ortiz was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, trespassing with a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and illegally attaching plates to a motor vehicle.

Police are investigating how Ortiz got the firearm.

