Police: New Bedford traffic stop uncovers fentanyl, marijuana, $26K

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in New Bedford uncovered about 10 grams of fentanyl, approximately one pound of marijuana, and more than $26,000 in cash, state police said.

Troopers driving in New Bedford around 5:30 p.m. on Friday stopped a 2019 Nissan Altima for suspected illegal window tint. Troopers observed a knife in plain view and determined that its size was in violation of a city ordinance.

After searching the car of the driver, Alex Barboza, 20, of New Bedford, police discovered and seized approximately 10 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, approximately one pound of a substance believed to be marijuana, 100 cartridges of CBD oil, and two small bottles of a substance believed to be anabolic steroids. Troopers also located and seized more than $26,000, which was located in the vehicle and on Barboza.

Barboza was arrested for municipal bylaw or ordinance violation (knife), trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Class C drug, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug.

He was transported to the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford pending his arraignment Monday in New Bedford District Court.

