KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - A Keene, New Hampshire woman was arrested after police say she recorded herself urinating on food and other items at a New Hampshire business and posted the videos on social media.

Kelli Tedford, 23, was charged with criminal mischief.

Police say they received an anonymous tip about someone purposely urinating on food in a store and posting in online.

An investigation was launched and resulted in the Monadnock Food Co-Op and health department issuing a recall on several items.

According to Keene police, in a video posted online, Tedford recorded herself contaminating items at a business with her urine.

The store released a statement, saying in part, “Our community’s health and safety remain our top priorities. While this was a highly unusual situation, we took swift action in accordance with our food safety and recall procedures. We have also been in direct communication with the Keene Health Department, which has confirmed that no ongoing risks remain.”

Keene police also say several videos of Tedford were reviewed, and it appears similar incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities as early as 2021.

Longtime customers shared their shock and disgust.

“Terrifying too because, my wife and I come here very often,” said one customer.

Police say Tedford was arrested on Friday. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 7 in Circuit Court.

As a result, the Monadnock Food Co-Op had a financial loss of over $1,500 in merchandise and cleaning cost.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing. Police ask any witnesses involving the incidents to contact 603-357-9813.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)