Police: New Hampshire woman facing OUI, drugs charges after rear-ending motorcycle

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Litchfield, New Hampshire woman is facing operating under the influence of liquor and drug charges after rear-ending a motorcycle.

Merrimack, New Hampshire police officers observed a motor vehicle operating erratically around 8:30 p.m. in the area of DW Highway and Bedford road.

While officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, it rear-ended a motorcycle at the intersection of Bedford Road and the Exit 12 off-ramp.

Officers identified the driver as Kimberly Cushman, 52, of Litchfield, and observed possible signs of impairment due to the consumption of alcohol. Upon further investigation, Cushman was deemed to be driving while intoxicated and was placed under arrest.

Police say Cushman was also found to be in possession of prescription medication without a prescription.

Cushman was charged with OUIL-DWI aggravated, OUIL-DWI aggravated per se and OUIL-DWI second offense, which was a result of a previous conviction within 10 years.

She was also charged with Possession of Prescription Drugs x2, and Transportation of Alcohol-Open container.

There were no injuries.

Cushman was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear before the Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on Tuesday to answer to the charges.

