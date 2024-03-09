NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire state trooper was rushed to the hospital late Friday night after his cruiser was struck by a suspected impaired driver in New Hampton, officials said.

A trooper who had stopped a vehicle for speeding just north of Exit 23 when another driver careened into the back of his cruiser, according to New Hampshire state police. Melissa Macmullin, 43, of Kingston, New Hampshire, was uninjured and arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The officer was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Zachary Bilotta at Zachary.T.Bilotta@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-8955.

