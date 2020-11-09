Police: New Jersey man tried to scam NH grandfather out of $12,000

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Jersey man is facing theft charges after allegedly trying to scam $12,000 out of a grandparent fearing for his grandchild in Londonderry, New Hampshire Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a call from a man on Parmenter Road at 12:30 p.m. were told the man had fallen for a scam where he was told to pay $12,000 to bail his grandchild out of jail. The man had not sent the money but was told someone would come to the house and pick it up, and a suspect was approaching the house, the man allegedly told police.

When police arrived at the scene they allegedly found the suspect approaching the home. After investigating, police arrested Elvis Guzman, 43, of Paterson, New Jersey, on charges of conspiracy to commit theft by deception and attempted theft by deception.

Guzman was arraigned Monday at Rockingham Superior Court.

