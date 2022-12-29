MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well.

Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving birth prematurely and police say she initially misled them about the baby’s whereabouts. As time went on, she eventually revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area.

Eckersley was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and was charged with reckless conduct in connection with this incident.

Detectives say Eckersley had been living in the woods and was afraid to give police the location of her campsite.

In the wake of the incident, there will be a discussion about Safe Haven laws at the Manchester fire station Thursday.

