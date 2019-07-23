Police: Newburyport man dies after crash on I-95 in Hampton, NH

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - A Newburyport man died after a car crash on I-95 in Hampton, New Hampshire Tuesday, state police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash at the Hampton/Hampton Falls town line at 4:25 p.m. found a 2013 Porsche Cayenne with a single occupant within the median, police said.

Police said the driver, later identified as William E. Kois, 62, was heading south when the car left the road and continued along the median for 40 yards before striking a guardrail.

The crash is still under investigation, but police said they believed a medical incident led to the car leaving the road.

