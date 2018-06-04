Police: NH bank robbery suspect caught with methamphetamine

Michael Macdonald, left, and Richard Case, right. Courtesy Manchester New Hampshire Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with the robbery of a Citizens Bank in Manchester last week was arrested early Monday morning after officers conducting a traffic stop say he and another man were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police said.

Officers conducting a wanted check for Michael Macdonald in connection with the May 31 robbery spotted a vehicle pulling out of the rear of a home near the intersection of Hanover and Union streets about 2:15 a.m., police said.

After stopping the vehicle, police questioned Macdonald, who was driving, and his passenger, Richard Case, 50, of Manchester.

Although Macdonald provided them with a fake name, officers quickly confirmed his true identity and placed him under arrest, police said. Case was also arrested after a small amount of methamphetamine was found in his backpack.

A search of the vehicle also revealed a bag of methamphetamine in the driver’s side door panel where Macdonald had been sitting.

Macdonald was arrested on the robbery warrant and charges of possessing a controlled drug and disobeying a police officer.

Case was arrested on a charge of possessing a controlled drug.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

