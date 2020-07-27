Police: NH cab driver sent sexual messages to teenage boy on dating app

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire cab driver is facing criminal charges after authorities say he exchanged sexual messages with a teenage boy on a dating app.

Kenneth Simard, 34, of Nashua, was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including certain use of computer service, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted possession of child sexual abuse images, and attempted felonious sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Simard attempted to solicit the 14-year-old victim after sending him messages that were “of a sexual nature,” authorities said.

Investigators also learned that Simard had active bail conditions out of Manchester Circuit Court for a criminal threatening charge.

Simard has since been fired from the taxi company he worked for.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)