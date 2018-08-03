ALTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire arrested an Alton contractor accused of hiding cameras in clients’ bedrooms, bathrooms and other private areas.

Peter Mugford faces several charges including five felony counts of unlawful wire tapping, two counts of burglary, violation of privacy and stalking.

An investigation revealed that the hidden cameras inside the homes had recorded clients during private moments, including personal conversations, police said.

Mugford would then allegedly return to the homes without the owner’s knowledge or consent to retrieve the cameras and the footage he captured.

Detectives conducted a search of Mugford’s home and electronic devices to identify victims.

Anyone who is concerned that they may be a victim is asked to call Alton police at 603-875-0757.

