Police: NH convenience store robbed by man wielding metal bat

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a metal bat in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery at the Varney Street Quick Stop at 6 p.m. were told a person armed with a metal bat threatened the store’s clerk before taking money from the cash register and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot tall white man wearing a black hoodie, a face mask and gray pants. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711

