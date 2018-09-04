HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire convicted felon who lied about his identity to officers was found with knives, methamphetamine and other drugs Monday evening, Hooksett police said.

Officers stopping a car on Hooksett Road around 6:15 p.m. for an equipment violation learned the passenger allegedly gave them a false name after a booking photo for the name did not match the passenger.

They soon figured out his identity to be 30-year-old Ryan Gillespy of Ashland and that he had two warrants out of Belknap and Grafton County Superior Courts, police said.

Gillespy was taken into custody where a large quantity of cash was allegedly found on him.

Officers also located a backpack in the car belonging to Gillespy, which contained about five grams of meth, a small amount of what was believed to be heroin/fentanyl and other drug equipment, according to police.

He also reportedly had three knives that he was prohibited from possessing due to prior felony drug convictions.

Gillespy was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, one count of intent to sell a controlled drug and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack Superior Court Tuesday.

