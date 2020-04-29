Police: NH couple arrested after officer, woman assaulted in separate incidents

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire couple was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police officer and a woman were assaulted in two separate incidents, authorities said.

Michael Trumble, 34, and Sonya Trumble, 32, both of Manchester, are facing charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported altercation in the area of 345 Dubuque Street around 12:30 a.m. found Michael and Sonya arguing with another woman, police said.

Michael Trumble allegedly assaulted an officer who tried to escort him downstairs while police worked to determine what had occurred.

Sonya Trumble, who was said to be screaming and yelling in a hallway, was taken into custody after police learned she had allegedly assaulted the other woman.

The couple is slated to be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on June 3.

