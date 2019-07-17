Police: NH couple caught selling meth, fentanyl had battle-ax, sword, stolen gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire couple recently caught selling a medley of drugs out of their apartment in Manchester had an array of dangerous weapons, including a battle-ax, a sword, and a stolen handgun, officials said.

Drug investigators executing a search warrant last week at 135 English Village Rd. arrested 29-year-old Robert Audette and 24-year-old Quinn Pollock for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A search of their apartment is said to have yielded mushrooms, fentanyl, amphetamine pills, a stolen handgun, a 9mm magazine and rounds, a battle-ax, a sword, and cash.

Police say heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD, Alprazolam pills, and a loaded 9mm magazine were later found in Audette’s car.

Pollock is charged with sale of a controlled drug and receiving stolen property.

Audette is charged with sale of a controlled drug, felon in possession of a firearm, and armed career criminal.

Both suspects were arraigned Monday.

