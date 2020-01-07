Police: NH couple with young child in car caught driving around with heroin, fentanyl, crystal meth

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire couple with a young child in their car was recently caught driving around with heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine, officials said.

Officers on patrol in the area of Wilson Street around 1:20 p.m. on Monday stopped a vehicle that they believed was involved in a drug transaction, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say officers found 27-year-old Kenneth Ordway, of Pittsfield, and 29-year-old Britny Ordway, of Concord, in the vehicle, along with a child under the age of 5.

Britny Ordway was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine.

The child was found to be in good health and released to a relative.

Britny Ordway is slated to be arraigned on Jan. 23 in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including two counts of possession of a controlled drug.

Kenneth Ordway is slated to be arraigned on Feb. 7 in Manchester Circuit Court on a charge of transporting drugs.

The incident remains under investigation.

