Police: NH driver resisted arrest after being clocked at 104 mph

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing resisting arrest and reckless driving charges after police say he resisted arrest after being clocked driving 104 mph in New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack around 1:30 a.m. stopped a motor vehicle for driving 104 mph.

The driver, Nicholas McMaster, 26, of Nashua, was stopped and arrested on charge of reckless operation.

While taking McMaster into custody, a brief struggle occurred and an additional charge of resisting arrest/detention was added.

McMaster was processed and released on personal recognizance bail.

He is due to appear in the 9th Circuit Court Merrimack Division on Aug. 22.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)