Police: NH driver under influence of drugs stops breathing after crash

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say a driver involved in a single-car crash Thursday in Pelham, N.H. was under the influence of drugs and stopped breathing after the accident.

Officers responded to the area of Willow and Bridge streets about 4:27 p.m. and found a vehicle crashed in the middle of the intersection, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Pelham Police Department.

Police say the operator, Karl Saunders, 35, of Nashua, was unconscious and barely breathing behind the wheel of the car and as additional emergency personnel were responding to the scene,he stopped breathing.

Officers, along with a witness to the crash, began performing CPR in the middle of the intersection before fire officials arrived and rendered medical treatment to Saunders. He regained consciousness, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed Saunders had been traveling northbound on Route 38/Bridge Street when he drove over the double yellow line and across the grass of the Willow Street Plaza. His vehicle continued traveling up an embankment, causing it to go airborne and eventually landing in the middle of the intersection, police say.

Saunders was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drugs, and transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle. He was transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Hospital for further medical attention.

