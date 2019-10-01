Police: NH father abused 9-month-old child for months, caused serious injuries

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire father was arrested on a warrant Monday after police say his 9-month-old was hospitalized with serious injuries earlier this month.

Matthew Bowdon, 29, of Rochester, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Strafford Superior Court on a charge of first-degree-assault, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police say Bowdon’s charge stems from an investigation that began on Sept. 19 after officers learned his infant child had been hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed Bowdon allegedly caused the injuries, which were the result of “an ongoing pattern of abuse” between June and September, police said.

Bowdon has since been ordered to have no contact with his child.

An investigation is ongoing.

